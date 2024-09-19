NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence might lose key weapon for MNF vs Josh Allen's Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would lose an important teammate to face Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

Getting out of the slump of an 0-2 start in the 2024 NFL looks like a tough challenge for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Adding to the difficulty is the fact that the quarterback will be losing a key player for Monday’s game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said tight end Evan Engram “is a little bit farther away”, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Quarterback Lawrence would lose Engram for the Monday Night Football against Allen’s Bills due to the 30-year-old teammate’s hamstring injury.

The Jaguars have two consecutive losses, falling to the Miami Dolphins 20-17 in the opener and to the Cleveland Browns 18-13 in Week 2. Both defeats were by the narrowest of margins, so the team’s contributions around Lawrence will be a key factor in breaking the streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 2024 NFL, Lawrence completed 26 passes out of 51 attempts for 382 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old quarterback’s performance went from low to high and is expected to prevail in the difficult task of playing against the Bills’ quarterback Allen to avoid an 0-3 record, something that would jeopardize Jacksonville’s regular season hopes.

Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars pulls in this reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How did Evan Engram get injured?

Tight end Engram injured his hamstring during warmups prior to the Week 2 game against Cleveland Browns. The player is expected to miss the game over the Bills as his injury is week-to-week and is more likely to be considered a starter for the Week 4 game against the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: QB Trevor Lawrence delivers harsh self-criticism following another Jaguars loss

What’s next for Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars?

Quarterback Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars have a crucial series of games to complete their winning streak and secure their first win in the 2024 NFL.

Advertisement