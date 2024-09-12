The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a shocking decision by renaming their own stadium after their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are confident that Trevor Lawrence is their future. So much so, the AFC South club has made a bold move by renaming their stadium after the talented quarterback.

In 2021, the Jaguars held the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for them to make their selection, securing a top-tier quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence’s rookie season was tough, with the team winning only three games and losing 14. However, he has shown significant improvement since then, and the Jaguars believe he will guide them to success in the near future.

Jaguars honor Trevor Lawrence by renaming their stadium after him

Since his debut in 2021, the former Clemson star has become a key player for the AFC South squad, showing remarkable improvement.

Earlier this year, Jacksonville secured Lawrence with a long-term deal, confident in his ability to guide the team for years to come. The 5-year, $275 million contract is clear proof of the club’s faith in him.

However, this deal wasn’t enough to demonstrate their admiration for the quarterback. In a bold move, the organization has announced they will temporarily rename their stadium after Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence’s partnership with EverBank, the stadium’s sponsor, has led to this change. For the home opener on Sunday, the venue will be renamed “TrEverBank Stadium” as part of a promotional campaign.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars

The stadium rename will only last for a short period as part of the bank’s campaign. In addition, Lawrence will feature in various commercials, social media content, newspapers, and other platforms.

Have the Jacksonville Jaguars ever won a Super Bowl?

No, the Jacksonville Jaguars have never won a Super Bowl. Since joining the NFL as an expansion team in 1995, they have made multiple playoff appearances but have not reached the championship game.

Despite their efforts, the closest the Jaguars have come to a Super Bowl was in the 2017 season when they advanced to the AFC Championship Game, only to lose to the New England Patriots.

