NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson takes subtle shot at Patriots over Mac Jones development

Mac Jones has not become the NFL quarterback many expected coming out of college and after his impressive rookie season on the New England Patriots. Since, Jones’ play lowered and who was once summoned to be Tom Brady’s succesor was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a backup to franchise cornerstone Trevor Lawrence.

Jones is well aware he is under constant surveillance and every time he steps on the field he is being evaluated not only by head coach Doug Pederson and the Jags’ staff, but by every team in the league that may take a chance on developing the Alabama prospect. His preseason performance has been good and Mac showed signs of improvement and room for unexploited potential. Pederson was wary of his backup QB’s antics and tendencies, though. And he responsibilized the Patriots for it.

“Mac has played extremely well the last couple of weeks and really has bought into what we do,” Pederson stated, via NFL.com. “He’ll still revert back to his Patriot ways every now and then and we got to remind him he’s in Jacksonville, but he’s done a good job.”

The ‘Patriots’ Way‘ no longer stands for what it did during more than two decades. Foxborough’s franchise past glory now looks well behind them and their QB room has not recovered since Brady’s departure. Mac Jones’ rookie season was an oasis and his following seasons brought to light many issues that both the organization and Jones were responsible for.

Mac Jones #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

There has not been a response to Pederson’s comments from inside the Patriots and there may not be a public addressing, but the quote will not go unnoticed when both teams meet again. The date for said encounter will be October 20th, when the Jaguars and Patriots clash at Wembley Stadium. Their matchup in the NFL‘s Week 7 is now one circled in red on the calendar, however so much can happen in between that it may be water under the (Tower) Bridge.

Mac Jones’ two sides of a coin

The 2021 NFL Draft 15th overall pick bursted into the league with an impressive rookie season in which he led the Patriots to a wildcard berth. Individually Jones finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year scrutiny, behind Cincinnati Bengals wideout JaMarr Chase.

Patriots fans were ecstatic and devoted to their young quarterback. At the time many called Jones the “next Brady” and although hindsight is 20/20, those claims aged poorly during the next seasons.

The numbers showcase Jones’ depleted production. In 2021 he played all 17 games and tallied 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The next two seasons he could not break the 3,000 yards mark and was benched multiple times for his poor performances. Such was Mac Jones’ downfall that the Patriots shipped him off to Jacksonville. In exchange, New England received a 6th round pick.

From being named to the All-Rookie team of the year to being traded for a Day 3 draft pick, Jones value plummeted and his time in Jacksonville will be crucial for him to recover and show he can still be a starting QB in the NFL.