The free agency period is in full swing and teams are busy trying to seize on the available players ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The New England Patriots, however, could see one of their targets become Mac Jones‘ teammate this year.

According to reports from ESPN and The Athletic, the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars are the two teams still in contention to sign free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

That means the 29-year-old has to chosee between his former team, which has recently acquired Jones, or the franchise that has just traded the fourth-year quarterback. Jones is expected to be Trevor Lawrence’s backup though, but it’s still a funny turn of events.

Ridley, the kind of weapon Jones lacked at Patriots in 2023

Needless to say, the Alabama product would have used Ridley’s presence in Foxborough last year. The Fort Lauderdale native made 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jaguars in 2023, being a reliable target for Lawrence in a rollercoaster year for the team.

Jones, on the other hand, completed 64.9 of his passes for 2,120 yards, with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before being benched for Bailey Zappe halfway through 2023.

That season sealed his fate in Foxborough, as not even Bill Belichick‘s departure meant a second chance for Jones in a Patriots uniform. While it’s true his last two seasons were disappointing, Jones did make an impression as a rookie. Now it’s uncertain what the future holds for him in the league, as he’s already heading for a bench role at just 25, backing up a signal-caller from his class.

Ridley to choose between familiar faces at Jags or intriguing rebuild at Pats

Ridley is a top wideout on the market this offseason, but it’s fair to wonder whether things would have been different for Jones had the Pats landed a player of that caliber a year or two ago.

Either way, it remains to be seen where does Ridley ultimate decide to play. He already knows what to expect from the Jaguars, who have already made a big move by signing Gabe Davis from the Bills.

The Patriots, on the other hand, are heading into 2024 with a new-look offense. Jerod Mayo’s hiring as HC was followed by Alex Van Pelt’s arrival as OC, with Jones leaving the team alongside WR DeVante Parker and TE Mike Gesicki.

Jacoby Brissett has returned to Foxboro expected to serve as a bridge quarterback with the Patriots probably using their third overall pick in this year’s draft on a top QB prospect.