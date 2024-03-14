Only a few days after the trade was reported by the NFL insiders, the New England Patriots have officially announced Mac Jones has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2024 season.

The team gave its former first-round pick a cold send off on social media, as the only thing it got to say for the Alabama product was “Thank you, Mac” on X (formerly Twitter).

The Patriots made a short statement announcing his departure, only explaining they’re getting a 2024 draft pick in return while limitating themselves to merely naming the quarterback’s stats in his three years in Foxborough.

The post drew all kinds of reactions, with most Patriots fans approving the move as they wanted a change at quarterback. Others went even further by claiming the team has nothing to thank Jones for, with some hilarious memes also among the replies.

There have been no comments from head coach Jerod Mayo nor team owner Robert Kraft so far, while Jones has yet to say something about the trade as well. Things clearly didn’t go to plan despite a promising start, and both sides are looking to move on.

The Patriots give up on Mac Jones after 3 years

Tom Brady‘s departure has clearly left a huge void at Gillette Stadium, and even though he looked like the answer at first, the Patriots eventually felt Jones would not become their next franchise quarterback.

The Jacksonville native gave reasons for optimism in his rookie year, helping New England make its first postseason appearance in the post-Brady era in 2021. However, he took many steps back in the next two seasons.

The Pats hit rock bottom in 2023, with Jones losing the job halfway through the season as the third-year QB was unable to get things going in a struggling offense.

In their worst and eventual last season in the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots finished bottom of the AFC East with a 4-13 record. Jones completed 224 of 345 passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before being benched for Bailey Zappe.

Overall, the 25-year-old leaves Foxborough having completed 864-of-1,308 passes for 8,918 yards with 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 42 starts in three years with the Patriots.

Jones’ exit forms part of Patriots big changes for 2024

Now, the team is heading into 2024 with significant changes at key positions. While Mayo is taking over the head coaching duties after more than two decades of Belichick, Alex Van Pelt becomes the Patriots’ fourth offensive coordinator in the last four years.

Jones’ departure also anticipates a start from scratch at quarterback. With the third overall pick in April’s draft, New England has already brought back free agent Jacoby Brissett as a potential bridge QB for 2024.