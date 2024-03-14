Mac Jones addressed the media for the first time since the trade that sent him from the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2024 NFL season. At 25, the fourth-year quarterback will be playing in his hometown.

“I don’t have regrets,” Jones said in his introductory news conference, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “I feel like I put everything out there. I gave a lot to that organization, and they gave a lot to me. I’m going to do the same thing here.”

Jones was drafted out of Alabama by the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as New England was looking for its next franchise quarterback after Tom Brady‘s departure.

While Jones’ rookie season seemed to suggest the Pats were in safe hands, nothing went according to plan in the next two years. Now, the team is expected to start over with a rookie QB when it uses the third overall pick in April.

On the other hand, Jones finds himself with a different situation, as he’s heading into the 2024 season as backup to Trevor Lawrence, another quarterback of the 2021 class. However, the former first-rounder says this is what he wanted.

Mac Jones says decision to leave Patriots for Jaguars was mutual

“I have all the respect for those guys up there,” Jones said. “They’re my first team, drafted me in the first round and can’t thank them enough. Obviously, we kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So really, that’s kind of what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.”

Jones helped the Patriots into their first playoff appearance since Brady left, but failed to get the team into the postseason in the next two years. 2023 sealed his fate, as not even Bill Belichick‘s departure let him have another chance as the Patriots’ starting QB.

“A lot of great learning experiences,” Jones said. “Learned from a great head coach, obviously, one of the greatest of all time. Been fortunate to kind of work with some great head coaches and learned a lot. Played a lot of games. Started a lot of games. Obviously, things went the way they did. My goal was to get the train back on the tracks. I think I can do that here.”

Jones completed 224 of his 345 passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023, with Bailey Zappe benching him midway through the campaign as the Patriots finished bottom of the division at 4-13. Now, it’s time for a fresh start for both sides.