The Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL season is here. The Eagles will host the Buccaneers and, even though Philadelphia is the favourite, Jalen Hurts‘ update about his hand injury might change the odds.

The 2023 season has had a lot of ups and downs for the Eagles. Even though they started with five consecutive wins, Philadelphia lost five out of its last six games, and they are no longer regarded as true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl.

In the Wild Card round, they will face the Buccaneers, whom they defeated in Week 3 with a final score of 25-11. Unfortunately, Jalen Hurts recently suffered a hand injury, and he has shared an update about it that should worry the team’s fans.

Jalen Hurts gives huge update about his hand injury

The Eagles went from being one of the strongest contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl to being unreliable at all. Their most recent performances have raised a lot of doubts, and their fans are really worried about it.

Philadelphia has lost five out of its last six games, with surprising upsets against teams such as the Cardinals, Giants, and Seahawks. The defeat against the Eagles could be more costly than they think.

During that game, Jalen Hurts dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand. He immediately left the match and the team decided not to use him anymore to avoid any major risk.

Unfortunately, the quarterback has now given a worrying update on the matter. “I have not…” Hurts said when asked if he had attempted to throw. “Obviously, leaving that game, and attempting to go back into that game, probably wasn’t physically the best idea.“

Fortunately for the Eagles, their game against the Buccaneers is on Monday, so Hurts still has time to recover. However, things might get complicated if they can’t use their starting quarterback for the Wild Card round.

What are the odds for the game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers?

While the Eagles have struggled in recent weeks, they are still considered favorites in the Wild Card round. However, the odds are not as clear for them as they would’ve wanted to.

According to BetMGM, the odds for the victory of the Eagles are -160, while the Buccaneers have a +135. These numbers could change if Jalen Hurts can’t play on Monday Night Football.