NFL News: Eagles' star A.J. Brown doesn't want to play another MNF game ever again

Monday Night Football games have been a part of the NFL since 1970, but A.J. Brown wants them to end. The star wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles has officially requested the league to get rid of these matches as soon as possible.

On September 21, 1970, the National Football League introduced MNF games to the world. The first game was between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, with a victory for the AFC North team by a final 31-21 score.

Since then, the league has aimed to feature the best games of the week in that primetime schedule. However, A.J. Brown is not a fan of Monday Night Football, urging the NFL to remove these matches immediately.

A.J. Brown’s reason to get rid of Monday Night Football games

While Monday Night Football games are a cherished tradition for fans to gather and enjoy, it appears that players aren’t as fond of this schedule. A.J. Brown stands out as one of the primary critics of these games.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently competed in the latest Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, resulting in a final score of 20-17 in favor of the Seahawks. Brown attributes their defeat to the tight schedule.

The wide receiver addressed his team’s display during the previous Monday’s game. Brown emphasized that Monday Night Football matchups reduce players’ rest time, directly impacting their upcoming matches.

“It most definitely does, honestly,” Brown said on the physical impact of MNF games. “Because it’s a short week and then right after the game you only have a certain amount of time just for your body to recover, and it speeds up the process, and that adds … wear and tear with practice. So it gets difficult.

“The Monday night games, I think they shoulda took (them) out. I know it’s cool, everybody watching you on Monday night, but the turnaround after that, it’s difficult, especially if you leave the game a little banged up.”

Should the NFL change and get rid of Monday Night Football games?

While many players share Brown’s perspective, it’s highly unlikely that the NFL will eliminate Monday Night Football games. These matches typically draw the highest viewership each week, and the league has no intention of discontinuing them.

The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the NFL Players Association stipulates that the current schedule will remain in place until 2030. Therefore, any alterations are unlikely until then, and it’s improbable that Monday Night Football games will be eliminated.