The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts were favorites to win the Super Bowl. Last season, they were really close of hoisting the trophy but were stopped by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As an immediate answer, Hurts received a five-year, $255 million contract. Then, it was time to go and build a massive roster for him through the Draft and free agency.

The Eagles put special attention to the Georgia Bulldogs in college football and pointed out defense as the key factor to succeed. However, after being the best team in the NFL with a 10-1 record, everything fell apart.

Philadelphia have four losses in their last five games and no longer control their destiny to win the NFC East. If the Dallas Cowboys beat the Commanders in Week 18, Nick Sirianni’s team will have to go on the road to face the NFC South champion in the playoffs.

The controversy between AJ Brown and Nick Sirianni

After the Eagles’ debacle against the Cardinals, AJ Brown had many outbursts on the sidelines and showed a lot of frustration with the way Nick Sirianni handled the game. However, the star wide receiver clarified the situation with the head coach and also with offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson.

“People say I’m beefing with Nick. I’m not mad at Nick. I’m not mad at nobody. We have a great relationship. We’re riding with Nick. We’re riding with Brian. We just have to come out and play ball.”

During that loss with Arizona, Brown was seen shaking his head in disbelief and, in the press conference after the game, the star ignited a big controversy with this statement: “I’m not about to talk. There’s nothing to talk about. There is nothing to say.”

That’s why he had to come out and show a united front in the locker room with Sirianni. “I could tell you that there may be things that Nick wants to fix about himself and I’ll say, but one thing I can respect: Loyalty is not one of them. And I say that because he takes up for us when it has nothing to do with him, and he gets the blame.”

AJ Brown: Who’s the one to blame for Philadelphia Eagles’ downfall?

According to AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni is not responsible for the crisis at Philadelphia and warned that there is still time to fix their mistakes and make a Super Bowl run.

“The coaches play zero snaps this year. It is not the coaches. It’s us. Like I said, if one person goes the wrong way, the whole play is over with. As you guys see in this glimpse, it is highs and lows. So that’s why I feel like we are close. We are close to continue to getting better and continue to take that next step. All this freaking adversity, we’re right there.”