NFL News: Jaylen Waddle issues strong wake-up call to Dolphins teammates after awful performance

The Miami Dolphins had an awful performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. Jaylen Waddle was honest about it and sent a wake-up call to his team.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) warms up.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) warms up.

By Santiago Tovar

The ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans was a nightmare for the hosts. Without Tua Tagovailoa, Miami had a poor performance in the offense, in a lackluster night from Tyler Huntley and Jaylen Waddle in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

Tyreek Hill tried hard to find Huntley’s passes, but there wasn’t a real good connection between them. The other players were not good enough either, something that explains perfectly the great gap among the teams.

Because of the disconnection within the players, Waddle was serious about the improvement the Dolphins need in the next matches. At 1-3 after four weeks, the WR called on his teammates to turn up their game.

Playmakers got to be playmakers. We have to be better than good when you’re starting quarterback is out,” Waddle told, via Safed Deen of USA Today. With this strong wake-up call to his teammates, Jaylen also wants the team to play better for Huntley, who arrived two weeks ago: “He’s new here. We just have to go out and make plays for him.”

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jaylen Waddle’s numbers against Titans

One of the players that HC Mike McDaniel trusts for the season is Waddle, who had 4 receptions and 36 yards against Tennessee. Even though it wasn’t his best performance, the Dolphins know the wideout can be crucial for the offense. Waddle boasts the following numbers in the 2024 NFL season with the Dolphins:

  • 17 receptions
  • 212 yards
  • 12.5 PRO
  • 63 LAR
Stats from the Dolphins’ poor performance against Titans

  • 184 total yards vs. 244 Titans yards
  • 78 passing yards vs. 102 Titans yards
  • 3.4 yards per play vs. 3.9 Titans yards
  • 25:08 possession time vs. 34:52 Titans
