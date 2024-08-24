Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones gives massive injury update about DaRon Bland with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones gave details about how serious is the injury of DaRon Bland with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb haven’t received contract extensions from Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons isn’t that far of joining that list.

Then, because of all those salary cap issues, the team’s front office couldn’t make big splashes. Most of the arrivals are on defense with names such as Jordan Phillips, Carl Lawson or Eric Kendricks.

Now, things just got worse in their quest to win the Super Bowl. DaRon Bland, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, will be out because of a stress fracture on his left foot.

How serious is DaRon Bland injury?

Before the final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jerry Jones delivered an update about DaRon Bland. The owner sounded surprisingly optimistic in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“The good news is he’ll be here for let’s say the vital games of the year. We are in great shape at cornerback because of our young guys coming. One of the strengths of our whole team is the corner position, the safety position. Our secondary is outstanding in personnel.”

Who got injured for the Dallas Cowboys?

Although Jones claims that DaRon Bland will be ready for the ‘vital’ games of the 2024 season, the first medical diagnosis is a recovery process between six and eight weeks after surgery.

It’s important to remember that the Dallas Cowboys lost a crucial player at the cornerback position with Stephon Gimore, who just signed a one-year contract to help the Minnesota Vikings.

