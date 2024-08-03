As time goes by, Jerry Jones admits he is in a very complicated position to keep Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is running out of time as Dak Prescott patiently waits for a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Right now, the quarterback has no rush in one of the most important negotiations in NFL history.

The benchmark at the position is set at $55 million per year and, after a 2023 season putting MVP numbers, Prescott won’t accept the same money given to Jordan Love. The Packers’ young star has only one full season in the league, while Dak is a proven player.

Jones’ stalemate has triggered the alarm for the Dallas Cowboys. If the owner doesn’t make a move, a lot of teams believe Dak Prescott is the final piece to chase a Super Bowl. Things are really complicated in Jerry’s World.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

After Dak Prescott admitted once again that he is ready to leave the Dallas Cowboys if they don’t put a big offer on the table, Jerry Jones delivered a worrying update for thousands of fans.

By the way, Jones admitted it’s the same bad scenario with CeeDee Lamb who is also looking to become the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history over Justin Jefferson.

“I would say we’re talking. I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all with Dak and I really don’t have one for Lamb either. And it’s not negative. I’m just not thinking that it will do any good to talk about progress.”

Although Jerry Jones says the situation is not negative, the longer he waits is worse for the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise has to strike a deal soon or Dak most certainly will get massive offers from many teams in 2025.