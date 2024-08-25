Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have a huge problem at the cornerback position. DaRon Bland suffered a stress fracture on his left and will be out at least six weeks.

The timing is not the best considering Stephon Gilmore is no longer an option. When the Cowboys let him test free agency, the veteran signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb lead an explosive offense in the NFL, the defense is the key factor to make a Super Bowl run. That’s why new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has to find an answer for Bland’s absence.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

The first projection for DaRon Bland’s injury is six weeks of recovery after surgery, but, that number could go up to eight weeks depending on how the procedure and rehabilitation go. Even in this scenario, Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be in a rush to find a replacement.

“Not at all (look for help signing a cornerback)). Not in any way. No. The good news is that we’ve got some guys that have really shown well in camp. So, we won’t be looking at all. The good news is he’ll be here (DaRon) for let’s say the vital games of the year. We are in great shape at cornerback because of our young guys coming. One of the strengths of our whole team is the corner position, the safety position. Our secondary is outstanding in personnel.”

Who will replace DaRon Bland with Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones could say he is happy at the cornerback position, but, it won’t be easy for Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer to replace Bland with someone from inside the building.

That’s why Patrick Peterson is gaining track as a possible name to add depth in the chart because he already worked with Zimmer during his great stint playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Caelen Carson is projected to get more snaps during DaRon’s absence. However, there are other names available in the market to make an immediate impact: Xavien Howard, Ahkello Witherspoon or Adoree’ Jackson.