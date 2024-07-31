Jerry Jones is hesitant about Dak Prescott as the franchise quarterback of the future for the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the only way to explain why the star hasn’t received a contract extension.

Last season, before the start of the playoffs, there was no debate regarding a new deal due to Prescott’s MVP numbers. However, when the Green Bay Packers shocked the Cowboys in the playoffs, everything changed.

So, one of the most coveted players in the NFL is just one year away of becoming a free agent. In this controversial scenario, Jones admitted publicly that a new deal might not be in the works for Dak.

Jerry Jones might no give Dak Prescott a contract extension

Jerry Jones was asked by a group of reporters if Dak Prescott could show that he is the best quarterback in the NFL without a contract extension. “Oh, yes. Yes, yes.”

However, when Jones realized that might spark another huge controversy, he tried to downplay his first comment. “That might imply that we’re not going to do a new deal and that’s just not the case in my mind. Those things change. They change every day. It can happen.”

If Jones chooses that road, waiting to see what happens during the 2024 season, the current price could skyrocket. Just imagine if that Dak finally delivers a great playoff run. Of course, to give Jones the benefit of the doubt, a failure this year could justify not paying him. It’s a huge gamble.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

During the last few months, this is the biggest question in the NFL. It’s important to remember that Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t pay him this year, any team could be ready to make a massive offer.

Furthermore, Jerry Jones is against the ropes as Dak want to become the highest paid player in NFL history. Three players are tied on top of that list with $55 million per year: Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.

Prescott believes he has way more achievements than the last two names of that list. So, when Jones was asked if he was confident the Cowboys could reach the right number with the quarterback’s agent, this was his definitive answer: “Yes.”