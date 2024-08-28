Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones is willing to let Dak Prescott leave Dallas Cowboys in free agency

Jerry Jones just confirmed a shocking decision for Dak Prescott and his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones has sparked another massive controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. When everything seemed on track to give Dak Prescott a new contract, the owner had different plans.

There was a clear sense of optimism after CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal to stay with the team. Finally, following weeks of uncertainty, Jones looked ready to go all-in.

However, in one of the most shocking statements in the NFL, Jerry Jones has officially put Prescott in the market. If any team wants a franchise quarterback to win the Super Bowl, the star is available.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott will become a free agent in 2025. During a surprising press conference, Jerry Jones admitted that he has made a final decision. The Dallas Cowboys won’t give the quarterback a contract extension.

“That hasn’t changed. Lamb wasn’t here, Dak is here. So, we really don’t have more things to do to have the team on the field for Week 1. It will remain as it’s been.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

No. Jerry Jones has closed the debate for the 2024 season and Dak Prescott will inevitably test free agency. Then, after letting the final year of his contract play out, the quarterback could choose any teams he wants. Jerry Jones is ready to gamble.

“Everything you do almost has risk involved. I’ve had good luck taking risk. It’s all risky. I’m such a fan of Dak and I appreciate all of the great things that we all know are there. I appreciate his work ethic probably more than anything. I can’t tell you how proud I am that we’ve got him this year to start this campaign. Dak’s situation right now for me has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

