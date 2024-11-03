Jerry Jones got real about a possible big trade for the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL deadline.

Jerry Jones doesn’t know for sure if this version of the Dallas Cowboys has enough to make a Super Bowl run. Although the owner gave big contract extension to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the supporting cast might need an upgrade.

During the 2024 season, the lack of production from the running game is worrying with names such as Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Dalvin Cook.

The defense has struggles because of huge injuries to Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland. So, with the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones has to make a key decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Cowboys make a trade?

Before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons, Jerry Jones appeared in his traditional interview for 105.3 The Fan. This was his answer about a possible trade before November 5 deadline.

“This can be a really busy time, if it fits. Boy, that’s a big word, if it fits. We’ll see what happens the first part of the week. All of it (financial and personnel perspective). All of it. One doesn’t go without the other. It’s impossible. You gotta meld the talent with the financial. Each club has a certain financial and they got to get as much talent on the field with it as they can.”

Advertisement