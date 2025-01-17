NBA News: Thunder star Shai reveals tactical reasons behind victory over Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are steadily staking their claim as the best team in the NBA league, reinforced by a statement win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams share a league-best record of 34-6, but the Thunder, led by an electrifying performance from MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left no doubt about their dominance.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who poured in 26 of his 40 points in the first half, was instrumental in Oklahoma City’s explosive start. The Thunder raced to a 75-49 lead by halftime, marking their highest-scoring half of the season, and continued their dominance by scoring 44 points in the third quarter—another season-high. On the defensive end, Oklahoma City neutralized Cleveland’s top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, holding him to just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting.

After the victory, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the team’s approach:

“Things like that don’t happen too often,” he said. “We were playing well offensively and defensively, and we just kept stacking possessions, stayed in the moment. You give yourself a chance to go on runs like that when you do the little things and stay focused. That’s what we did. [We] gave ourselves a chance, and it happened for us tonight.”

A balanced approach: offense and defense in harmony

The Thunder’s success is rooted in their ability to excel on both ends of the court. Offensively, their high-scoring attack often puts games out of reach early, as evidenced by their season-high 75 first-half points against the Cavs. Defensively, the team has demonstrated the discipline to limit opposing stars and disrupt game plans, as seen in their containment of Donovan Mitchell.

This balance has been crucial in Oklahoma City‘s rise to the top. Their ability to dominate early allows them to conserve energy for their key players, a luxury not afforded to other teams reliant on late-game heroics.

Team chemistry: The foundation of success

The Thunder’s rise isn’t just about Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance—it’s a testament to their exceptional team chemistry. Each player has embraced their role, creating a fluid, unselfish style of basketball that maximizes both individual and collective strengths. This cohesion allows Oklahoma City to build momentum and sustain dominant runs that effectively seal victories well before the final buzzer.

Setting the standard: Thunder vs. other top teams

In a league filled with elite squads, the Thunder have carved out a unique identity. Unlike the Denver Nuggets or Milwaukee Bucks, who often rely on crunch-time performances from their stars, Oklahoma City consistently builds substantial leads, reducing the need for high-pressure moments.

This approach not only showcases their explosive potential but also keeps their stars, like Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh for deeper playoff pushes. In contrast to other MVP candidates who thrive in clutch situations, Gilgeous-Alexander often sits out fourth quarters because the Thunder have already secured the win—a testament to their dominance.

A new powerhouse emerges

The Thunder’s evolution into a powerhouse is a story of growth, balance, and teamwork. With Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm and a roster committed to a cohesive style of play, Oklahoma City is redefining what it means to dominate in the modern NBA. As they continue to prove themselves against the league’s elite, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the Thunder are no longer just contenders—they are the standard.