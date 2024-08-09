Jerry Jones made one of the most shocking statements in recent history. Bad news for CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has to choose one of three stars for a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. Each move is crucial because due to the impact of salary cap.

Prescott is probable the most complicated situation as he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and there’s no way to use a franchise tag on the quarterback. However, Lamb and Parsons also deserve a huge paycheck.

Although each of those players are key factors trying to win a Super Bowl, Jones doesn’t seem to be in a hurry at all. A new statement by the controversial owner has shocked the NFL.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give contract extension to CeeDee Lamb?

As it’s been a tradition in training camp, Jerry Jones was asked by reporters what’s the current status of the negotiations with CeeDee Lamb. The answer just sparked a massive controversy among the Cowboys’ locker room.

The question for Jerry was: “Are you saying there’s a sense of urgency as you begin the preseason to get CeeDee done?” At first, Jones hesitated and said this: “No. I’m just uh, I’m just…I went to high school and went to college. I don’t know why I said it, but I’m just saying I don’t know.”

Then, with all the pressure by reporters on him, Jerry Jones delivered the hammer with a tremendous message for the star wide receiver. “I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done (laughs). Pick any reason you want! I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as a reason (laughs).”

Will CeeDee Lamb leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Of course, CeeDee Lamb couldn’t believe what Jerry Jones said and wrote “LOL” in his official X account reposting Jerry Jones’ video. However, the wide receiver has no leverage to work with.

Although CeeDee wants to be the highest paid player at the position over Justin Jefferson (four years, $140 million), the star will enter the final year of his contract and Jones could be out of trouble by using a franchise tag in 2025. Lamb might be unhappy and force the situation, but, Jerry is in the driver’s seat.