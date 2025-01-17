Trending topics:
NFL or UNC? Bill Belichick's girlfriend reveals his coaching destination for 2025

Amid swirling rumors of a potential NFL comeback, Bill Belichick's girlfriend has revealed the coach's final decision on where he'll be leading the charge in 2025.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bill Belichick, former coach of the New England Patriots
Bill Belichick‘s drama continues. Rumors swirl about his reported interest in leaving UNC to coach in the NFL again, and now his girlfriend has confirmed the coach’s destination for 2025.

Last year, the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a highly successful tenure that brought six Super Bowl titles to the AFC East club. Nevertheless, his recent years were disappointing, prompting the team to seek a fresh start at the head coach position.

As a free agent, Bill Belichick searched for a new club to coach, but no team made him an offer. Recently, he announced his move to the University of North Carolina, though several NFL teams now seem interested in bringing him back to the league this year.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend drops a bombshell on his 2025 coaching plans

Bill Belichick’s career has taken several sharp turns in the past year. After being released by the Patriots, he nearly secured a job with the Atlanta Falcons, but the NFC South team ultimately decided against hiring him.

Unfortunately for Belichick, no franchise offered him a position for the 2024 season. He spent the year as a football analyst but made it clear he intended to continue coaching.

No NFL club reached out to him last year, but the University of North Carolina did. The Tar Heels offered him a 5-year deal, which Belichick accepted after receiving no offers from NFL teams.

However, this move reignited interest among NFL franchises. According to reports, several teams have now contacted him in an effort to lure him back to the league, but it seems the six-time Super Bowl champion has already made his decision for this year.

Jordon Hudson&#039;s post on Instagram about Bill Belichick&#039;s future

Jordon Hudson’s post on Instagram about Bill Belichick’s future

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, posted a picture of her and the coach on Instagram, captioned: “Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball,” quashing rumors about his potential return to the NFL.

What happens if Bill Belichick decides not to coach the UNC Tar Heels?

As of now, Bill Belichick has not signed his contract with the University of North Carolina, per CBS. He has already started assembling his staff, but the possibility of returning to the NFL seems to be causing him to reconsider coaching in college.

Reports indicate that Bill Belichick has a $10 million buyout clause to terminate his contract with UNC by June 1, 2025, which drops to $1 million after that date. Any interested NFL club could potentially pay the clause to acquire him for the 2025 season.

Fernando Franco Puga

