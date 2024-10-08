Jets fire Robert Saleh: How many coaches has Aaron Rodgers had throughout his NFL career?

New York Jets make drastic decision to fire Robert Saleh and extend the number of head coaches who managed quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets‘ 2-3 start to the 2024 NFL season ended Robert Saleh‘s tenure as head coach of the franchise that stars Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback will be guided by a new coach, adding to a long list of names.

Saleh had been the head coach of the Jets since 2021, but after two consecutive losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, coupled with a contentious relationship between his coaching staff and Rodgers, the Jets decided to remove him from the position.

Saleh‘s tenure with the Jets ended with a 20-36 record. In that three-season span, now former New York head coach used six different starting quarterbacks, something that indicates his complications in establishing a solid formation.

How many coaches has Aaron Rodgers had throughout his NFL career?

Saleh was the fifth head coach in the career of Aaron Rodgers, who is awaiting his sixth team manager. The 41-year-old quarterback’s playing career began with the Green Bay Packers in 2005, when he was selected first overall in the draft. After a first NFL season under Mike Sherman, Rodgers spent 12 years with the team under Mike McCarthy, who was fired after 12 games in 2018.

Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers in the New York Jets

A short two-game interim by Joe Philbin gave way to Matt LaFleur, who was the Rodgers’ final coach with the Packers from 2019 to 2023, when the quarterback left for the Jets, where he coincided until today with head coach Saleh. This is Rodgers’ list of coaches in his career.

1 Mike Sherman 2 Mike McCarthy 3 Joe Philbin 4 Matt LaFleur 5 Robert Saleh

Who will be the new coach of the Jets?

While the news is very recent and it is not known who will be the Jets’ new head coach, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will fill the position on an interim basis, NFL insider Adam Schefter said in his X account (formerly Twitter).

Ulbrich would technically be the sixth head coach in Rodgers’ professional career. However, given the number of games remaining in the regular season, the situation will have major developments in what will be the announcement of the new coach.

Saleh was fired after five games in the 2024 NFL, something that hasn’t happened in the league since 2022, when the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start. It is also the first time in Woody Johnson’s 25-year tenure as Jets owner that the franchise has fired a coach during the season.