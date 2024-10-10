The New York Jets just made a very controversial move which might have a huge impact on Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are facing a really tough situation. They’re currently not Super Bowl contenders with a 2-3 record and, as a consequence, Robert Saleh was fired.

Now, Jeff Ulbrich, who was the defensive coordinator under Saleh, takes over as interim coach before a crucial game against the Buffalo Bills. Even with all this chaos, the Jets are just one victory away of taking the lead in the AFC East.

However, in shocking news for the NFL, Ulbrich has announced his first major decision with massive implications for Rodgers. It seems like a real turning point for the franchise.

Who is offensive coordinator for Jets?

Todd Downing is the new offensive coordinator for the Jets replacing Nathaniel Hackett. The reason for this huge change was announced during a press conference by Jeff Ulbrich.

“This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. I’m not saying it’s a better or worse take on things by any means, but just a different take on things. A fresh approach. Todd will have the full say on the game plan and, ultimately, the plays that are called within the game.”

Although Hackett is one of Rodgers’ best friends, Ulbrich acknowledged the quarterback was absolutely on board with the decision. No problem going forward.

“It was obviously not necessarily a shock, but we’re familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel. They’re very, very good friends that go back a long way. So, he understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision. I’m fortunate for that.”

