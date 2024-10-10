Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jets make shocking decision to help Aaron Rodgers after Robert Saleh was fired

The New York Jets just made a very controversial move which might have a huge impact on Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the New York Jets

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are facing a really tough situation. They’re currently not Super Bowl contenders with a 2-3 record and, as a consequence, Robert Saleh was fired.

Now, Jeff Ulbrich, who was the defensive coordinator under Saleh, takes over as interim coach before a crucial game against the Buffalo Bills. Even with all this chaos, the Jets are just one victory away of taking the lead in the AFC East.

However, in shocking news for the NFL, Ulbrich has announced his first major decision with massive implications for Rodgers. It seems like a real turning point for the franchise.

Advertisement

Who is offensive coordinator for Jets?

Todd Downing is the new offensive coordinator for the Jets replacing Nathaniel Hackett. The reason for this huge change was announced during a press conference by Jeff Ulbrich.

“This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. I’m not saying it’s a better or worse take on things by any means, but just a different take on things. A fresh approach. Todd will have the full say on the game plan and, ultimately, the plays that are called within the game.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Although Hackett is one of Rodgers’ best friends, Ulbrich acknowledged the quarterback was absolutely on board with the decision. No problem going forward.

“It was obviously not necessarily a shock, but we’re familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel. They’re very, very good friends that go back a long way. So, he understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision. I’m fortunate for that.”

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders makes something clear on Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch tweets out New York Mets winning percentage since she threw out first pitch
MLB

Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch tweets out New York Mets winning percentage since she threw out first pitch

Why is Emiliano Martinez not playing today for Argentina vs Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Emiliano Martinez not playing today for Argentina vs Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifiers?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo