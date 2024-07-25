Following an awful 2023 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers has received a strong warning from one of his New York Jets teammates for the upcoming campaign.

Last offseason, the Jets decided to move on from Zach Wilson and bring in a veteran quarterback to replace him. In their search, New York found Aaron Rodgers available, which appeared to be the perfect choice for the team.

Unfortunately, Rodgers’ tenure got off to a rough start. During his first game with his new team, the Super Bowl XLV champion suffered a torn ACL, abruptly ending his participation in the season.

Breece Hall issues strong warning to Aaron Rodgers

When Aaron Rodgers decided to play for the New York Jets, he requested the team’s front office to bring in new players to build a competitive roster. Unfortunately, they couldn’t fully realize this plan, as Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury after just three snaps.

The Jets had a challenging season as a result. Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian shared the starting quarterback role due to Rodgers’ absence, which was far from the team’s original plan.

After a disappointing 2023 season, the Jets are entering the 2024 campaign with renewed optimism. Several players shined in Rodgers’ absence, with Breece Hall having his best year with the club so far.

Given the lack of a reliable quarterback last season, the team relied heavily on Hall. Now, as the 2024 season approaches, Hall has issued a strong statement, promising to rush for over 1,000 yards this year.

“I’m for sure (going to) have 1,000-plus yards this year, so that ain’t even anything that’s in the back of my mind,” said Hall.

In 2023, Hall registered 1,585 scrimmage yards, ranking fourth in the NFL. He appears to have secured the RB1 role, establishing himself as a reliable running back who can also catch passes from Rodgers and gain additional yards through the air.

“I ended the season on a good note,” Hall said earlier this year. “Just last season still not feeling like 100% all the time, but now I had my first offseason to not just be trying to get back, but to get better. And I’ve gotten better this offseason. I’m a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier. My knee feels a lot better. I just feel like I’m back to my old self.”