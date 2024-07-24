Aaron Rodgers issues serious warning about the Jets to the rest of the NFL

Season 1968-69, the last and only time the New York Jets were able to win a Super Bowl title. 56 years later, Aaron Rodgers is very confident he can break that streak and secure a ring with the New York franchise.

Of course, the goal won’t be easy, as the Jets haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season, where they were ultimately eliminated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neither statistics, nor history, nor injuries have prevented experienced quarterback Aaron Rodgers from believing he can reach a pivotal game this season. In a press conference statement, the former Packers star affirmed: “It has to be the goal. The beauty is, every single year there’s 8-12 teams — maybe, probably less — but 8-12 teams that can actually do it. We’re one of those 8-12,”

Aaron Rodgers‘ arrival at the Jets generated high expectations, especially among his fans. However, early in the season, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, forcing him to miss the rest of the year. Now recovered, the quarterback assumes a leading role and aims for a successful season in New York.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aaron Rodgers and his serious injury

In his debut season as the Jets’ QB, Aaron Rodgers faced a daunting challenge on his first Monday Night Football appearance. After a sack by Leonard Floyd left him motionless on the turf, Rodgers was sidelined for the rest of the game. Post-game scans delivered the worst possible news: a ruptured Achilles tendon. This setback prompted his replacement by Zach Wilson, raising serious concerns about the star quarterback’s recovery and future prospects with the team.

New York Jets: Early season matchups for 2024