Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sends strong message to NFL referees after MNF loss against Bills

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed displeasure with the refereeing calls following the Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills‘ 23-20 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football marked the third straight loss for quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ team in the 2024 NFL, who voiced his displeasure with the officiating after a game marked by constant flag and foul activity.

The game between Bills and Jets featured 22 accepted penalties for 204 yards, a higher than average amount. It was a special match for Rodgers as it was the third straight loss for the New York franchise in the first game after the departure of head coach Robert Saleh. However, the experienced quarterback’s focus was on the referees.

“It seemed a little ridiculous. Yeah, some of them seemed really bad. Including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer. Might as well play Sarcastaball if we’re gonna call those things. And I thought the one on (Javon) Kinlaw was not roughing the passer, either,” strongly declared Rodgers about the refereeing calls in the game against the Bills.

On a difficult night, a timely play might have made the difference for the Jets when rookie running back Braelon Allen scored a touchdown that was later overturned. “It was a phantom holding call,” Rodgers said, protesting the officials’ decision.

Despite the controversy with the referees, which could earn him a fine down the road, Rodgers was relevant in the game. The 41-year-old quarterback completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns Monday night, but also threw an interception that sealed the game for the Bills.

The greeting between Aaron Rodgers and Bills’ Damar Hamlin

After the Jets-Bills game, Rodgers exchanged jerseys with safety Damar Hamlin. The 41-year-old experienced quarterback also wrote a message to the Buffalo franchise star. “You’re an inspiration to me and millions of others! I love you so much, brother!” the dedication read.