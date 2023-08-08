Losing Aaron Rodgers before the start of the 2023 NFL season is not an option for the New York Jets. Following the quarterback’s injury scare during practice, HC Robert Saleh has issued a stern warning to the entire team.

The Jets have high hopes on what Aaron Rodgers could do for them. The team signed the veteran quarterback they were looking for, bringing a Super Bowl champion to New York to compete for this year’s Vince Lombardi trophy.

New York signed Rodgers to help them succeed this same year. It is important for them that he stays healthy, as any potential injury is certainly not part of their plans for the upcoming season.

Jets HC Robert Saleh issues stern warning to players regarding Aaron Rodgers’ injury scare

There are certain principles that players must adhere to during training camps. One of the most crucial rules is to avoid touching the quarterback, but the Jets didn’t quite grasp this concept over the weekend.

Jermaine Johnson II, linebacker of the Jets, accidentally made contact with Aaron Rodgers’ pinky toe during a non-padded workout. While it might not seem significant, a broken toe could potentially sideline a quarterback for the entire season.

Although Rodgers didn’t sustain an injury, it did manage to startle the Jets. The team’s head coach, Robert Saleh, addressed the situation, issuing a stern warning to all players and urging them to exercise greater caution during practices.

“We do it all the time,” Saleh said of reminding defensive players to never touch the QB in practice, via the team’s official website. “Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback. Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are, but stay up, stay off them. It goes without saying, but you’re always going to try to make it a point of emphasis.”