Sean Payton sparked a massive controversy after severely criticizing Nathaniel Hackett for his tenure with the Denver Broncos. Payton called it one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed and that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much time trying to win the offseason, the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

Following that statement, Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers immediately spoke out to support the offensive coordinator of the Jets. Now, Nathaniel Hackett talked about the situation for the first time.

Nathaniel Hackett answers Sean Payton

Nathaniel Hackett spoke at Jets’ training camp and this was his answer when asked if Sean Payton broke a code between coaches. “I do. I do. It’s unfortunate that it had to happen, the comments that were made, but, hey, they did.”

However, Hackett admits it’s just part of the business. “This past week, it’s frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it. The things you do, the mistakes you make. It costs you time on the field, it costs you your job. All those things. And I own all that stuff. That’s a fact. I’ve got no excuses.”

Furthermore, Nathaniel Hackett confirmed there has been no apology from Payton. “Obviously, the last week has been a very unique week for this organization. I’ve been involved in this business my whole life. As a coach, we live in a glass house. We know that. We all live in different rooms, we all have a key for it. It’s one of those things, there’s a code, there’s a way things are done in that house.“