Whenever Aaron Rodgers speaks, rookies must pay attention. Now, the New York Jets quarterback approached Bryce Young, giving him a life-changing advice to the Carolina Panthers player.

Aaron Rodgers is entering to his 19th NFL campaign. The veteran quarterback will embark on his inaugural season as a member of the New York Jets, having been traded earlier this year from the Green Bay Packers.

On the other hand is Bryce Young, who will play his first season in the NFL this year. He was selected with the 1st overall pick by the Panthers, and he has just received a very good advice from Rodgers that could help him achieve success.

Aaron Rodgers gives amazing advice to Bryce Young during joint practice

Fore some NFL scouts, Bryce Young has the potential to become an elite quarterback. The Panthers have been adding several weapons to help him succeed, but his talent is what really shocks everybody, including Aaron Rodgers.

During a joint practice between the Jets and the Panthers, both quarterbacks exchanged some words. Rodgers spoke to media about Young, revealing that he loves all about his gameplay.

“I like the kid a lot,” Rodgers said (via ESPN). “We share an agent, so I’ve known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. I trust a guy like Adam (Thielen). Him and I have been buddies for a long time, and he raves about him. So, I think Carolina is in good hands.”

Rodgers, who won the Super Bowl XLV, also imparted advice to Young. The veteran quarterback is truly invested in the rookie’s success, and he is capable of steering him along the correct course to accomplish his goals.

“Be gentle with yourself,” Rodgers said. “It’s a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn’t go right. It’s just not true. It’s a long journey. It’s about holding on to your confidence and enjoying the ride and doing the little things every day. But I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he’ll be just fine.”