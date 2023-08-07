The New York Jets enlisted Aaron Rodgers to aid in Zach Wilson’s improvement, a decision already yielding results. Notably, the experienced quarterback was captured on HBO’s Hard Knocks assisting the former 2nd overall pick in showcasing his skills.

Upon Aaron Rodgers’ signing with the Jets, Zach Wilson swiftly understood his new role. The former BYU player will serve as the backup quarterback, while the Super Bowl XLV champion assumes the position of his mentor throughout his tenure with New York.

Before his arrival, Wilson had expressed concerns to the team’s front office about bringing in a veteran quarterback. However, those thoughts seem to have dissipated, as their relationship appears remarkably solid after just a few weeks of Rodgers being in the Big Apple.

Hard Knocks sneak peak: Zach Wilson follows Aaron Rodgers’ orders to showcase his skills

Against their will, the New York Jets were selected to appear in the 2023 Hard Knocks series. The AFC East team could be one of the best stories in history of the show, but they need to win the Super Bowl LVIII to live up to those expectations.

This year, the Jets signed Aaron Rodgers for one main reason: to increase their odds of lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy this season. However, he also has another job, and that is to be Zach Wilson’s mentor.

Wilson was the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he struggled during his first two seasons with the Jets, but they still have high hopes on what he could do for them in the future.

Despite Rodgers’ arrival, the Jets decided to keep Wilson. There were rumors that they were interested in trading him, but New York thinks that the young quarterback could learn from the former Packers player to improve.

Now, it has been revealed that Rodgers is being a very good mentor for Wilson. Hard Knocks shared a sneak peak of their upcoming show, with Aaron helping Zach to showcase his skills during their first preseason match.

In the Hall of Fame game against the Browns, Wilson told Rodgers that he was ready ‘for a bomb’. “Throw it up to Malik [Taylor],” answered the 39-year-old. Zach followed his orders, completing an incredible 56-yard pass to his wide receiver.