The bond between Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers is unexpectedly strong. A sneak peek of the upcoming 2023 Hard Knocks series offers a glimpse into how the young quarterback humorously taunted the former Packers player before the New York Jets inaugural preseason game.

Earlier this year, when rumors surfaced about the Jets’ interest in acquiring a veteran quarterback, Zach Wilson expressed his discontent with this potential move. He was averse to being relegated to a backup role, but New York didn’t heed his plea.

Before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets reached an agreement with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers. While many expected that the two quarterbacks wouldn’t get along, it appears that those assumptions were incorrect.

Zach Wilson humorously teases Aaron Rodgers in a sneak peek of the 2023 Hard Knocks series

The 2023 Hard Knocks series premiers today at 10 PM (ET). Against their will, the New York Jets were selected to appear on it. The NFL has shared some sneak peaks of the upcoming show, with Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson as the main stars.

Recently, NFL Films shared a footage of the series, with Rodgers working as a mentor for Wilson. Now, new images have appeared, but with a different interaction between both quarterbacks.

Before the Hall of Fame game against the Browns, Rodgers advises Wilson to pull down his sleeves and cover his arms. In response, the former 2nd overall pick humorously retorts that the Super Bowl XLV champion doesn’t have any arms to show off, eliciting laughter from HC Robert Saleh.