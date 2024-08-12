Jimmy Garoppolo heaped praise on the Los Angeles Rams with a subtle jab at his former teams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo is starting a new chapter in his career. The 32-year-old will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL season, following stops with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though he’s expected to sit behind Matthew Stafford this year, Garoppolo seems to be happier with his role in LA right now than with his previous teams. That’s what he suggested in an interview with The Athletic.

“This place allows you to be yourself, too, which is different than other places I’ve been,” Garoppolo said. “You’re getting pressed with a sense of urgency but in a good way. Obviously, everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to perform well. They do it in the right way here. They push you positively. There’s just a lot of good things going on, man. I’m enjoying every bit of it. Even the meetings are a good time. Everything is going good right now.”

Jimmy G was drafted by the Patriots in 2014, but with Tom Brady above him, he left for the Niners in 2017. Garoppolo got to start and even made a trip to the Super Bowl in San Francisco.

However, his time in the Bay area came to an end in 2022 with the team promoting Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Garoppolo tried to get his career back on track in Las Vegas last season, but nothing went according to plan.

Jimmy Garoppolo embracing new chapter in his NFL career

Garoppolo didn’t mention the teams, so it’s unclear whether he was referring to all “the places” he’s been or only a few. Even so, he had something to say about his rollercoaster journey in the NFL in general.

“It was chaotic at times, but they’re all learning experiences,” Garoppolo said. “That’s one thing I’ve taken from this. The NFL is crazy, man. Everyone has got a story. Everyone is going whichever way trying to make it. But at the end of the day, it’s your story, and you’ve got to make the best of it. Good, bad, or indifferent, whatever happened in the past, it happened. . . . Now I’m here, and I’m just trying to make every day the best day.”

Jimmy Garoppolo to serve two-game suspension

Even though he’s excited about this change in his career, the veteran quarterback will have to wait to be on the gridiron. Since Garoppolo was handed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, he won’t be on the Rams’ active roster until Week 3.