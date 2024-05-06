JJ Watt is widely regarded as one of the best defensive ends in NFL history. Now, he has openly asked the Houston Texans for a reunion, but only under one circumstance.

JJ Watt is undoubtedly destined for the Hall of Fame, but perhaps he’s not quite prepared for induction into Canton just yet. Now, the legendary defensive end has made a bold proposal to the Houston Texans, gauging their openness to a potential reunion.

The Texans have made significant strides in the last year. Under the guidance of C.J. Stroud, the AFC South team is now widely recognized as a legitimate contender to win the Super Bowl in the upcoming seasons, sparking considerable excitement among their fans.

Despite their already impressive roster, it appears that the Texans are open to adding more weapons to their arsenal in the pursuit of the Vince Lombardi trophy. Surprisingly, they have received an offer to bolster their defense, and it comes from JJ Watt.

JJ Watt wants to return with the Texans, but under one circumstance

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, JJ Watt made the decision to hang up his cleats and retire from football. He enjoyed a remarkable 12-year career, with his best seasons undoubtedly coming with the Texans.

Watt entered the league in 2011 as the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Texans sought to strengthen their defense, and Justin James was the ideal player to achieve that goal.

In 2020, the Texans parted ways with Watt. He then joined the Arizona Cardinals, but his heart remained in Houston. Now, it seems he is ready to make a return to the AFC South squad, just a year after announcing his retirement.

Watt, who just turned 35, has revealed that he could unretire to play for the Texans. However, the defensive end would only make a comeback under one circumstance.

JJ Watt – Houston Texans – NFL 2021

“I’m a very fortunate, lucky man. I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son. I’ve had 12 great years in this league and I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great,” Watt said on Saturday, via SportsRadio 610 in Houston about his potential unretirement. “I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’ And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him. I don’t anticipate that happening. They’ve got a very good group.”

When could JJ Watt sign with the Texans?

The defensive end could join the Texans at any point during the season. Following the example of several players before him, Watt could sign with Houston for the playoffs if they qualify, further enhancing their chances of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Currently, the Texans have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. as the starting defensive ends. Hunter recently joined Houston this offseason, so adding Watt wouldn’t necessarily align with his arrival.