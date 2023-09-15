Aaron Rodgers‘ injury really hurt the New York Jets. The team had high expectations on what the quarterback could do for them, and now a huge NFL legend has said that they are no longer Super Bowl contenders due to his absence.

Despite an amazing victory in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets’ 2023 season didn’t start so well. The team lost Aaron Rodgers due to an Achilles injury, and the quarterback will be sidelined for the rest of the year because of it.

When Rodgers was traded, the odds of winning the Super Bowl increased for the Jets. Now that he’s gone, their chances have decreased, as everyone believes that the former Packers player was the key to their success.

J.J. Watt thinks the Jets won’t compete for the Super Bowl without Aaron Rodgers

J.J. Watt is considered a living NFL legend. The former defensive end retired earlier this year, but he remains closely connected to the league, keeping an eye on everything that happens, including the odds of each team.

Once it was confirmed that Aaron Rodgers would be sidelined for the entire season, oddsmakers immediately adjusted the Jets’ odds and lowered their expectations of competing for the Super Bowl, a sentiment that Watt agrees with.

“The Jets are 100 percent going to be riding that defense,” Watt said during an interview with CBS Sports. “I don’t think they’re a Super Bowl contender anymore, but who knows, I could be wrong.”

What are the New York Jets’ odds to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Jets now rank at No. 16 in the odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII, tied with the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at +5000.