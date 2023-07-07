The Cincinnati Bengals are a team to watch heading into the 2023 NFL season. The franchise has seen a lot of evolution with Joe Burrow under center, and this year it looks ready to make even more progress.

While the team couldn’t make consecutive Super Bowl appearances, it was pretty close from reaching the big game last season. As a matter of fact, it was a last-gasp field goal what knocked Burrow and company out.

The Bengals look determined to build on this, having made important moves in the offseason, like the addition of Orlando Brown Jr. But they’re also losing a veteran player who decided to call it a career.

Bengals punter Kevin Huber retires from NFL

Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber announced his retirement on Friday. The 37-year-old posted a heartfelt letter on social media thanking the organization for all the seasons they’ve spent together:

“April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life. From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization.

“To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I’ll be in the jungle chanting ‘Who Dey’ alongside you all.”

Huber spent his entire career in his hometown Cincinnati, being drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He missed only 10 games across his 14 seasons in the league and made the Pro Bowl in 2014.