Just before training camp started, the Los Angeles Chargers tied Justin Herbert down to a record-breaking contract extension, which made the NFL community wonder when the Cincinnati Bengals will do the same with Joe Burrow.

The 2020 first-overall pick only has two years left on his rookie contract. Since Joey Franchise has already proven his worth in Cincinnati, the team is expected to offer him a new deal soon.

But neither the Bengals nor the quarterback said much about an extension this offseason. With many signal-callers signing new deals recently, pressure mounts on the Bengals. But Burrow doesn’t look so worried about it.

Joe Burrow addresses contract talks with Bengals

“It gets done when it gets done. We’ll see,” Burrow said when asked about progress in his contract talks, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m focused on getting a deal done that’s good for us, good for me, good for the team, good for everybody.

“I think every situation is unique and every guy is unique and every position is unique, too. I think personally, I feel in my position, I don’t want to waste any of these days I have to get better. I’ve wasted enough days the last two years, with injuries and appendicitis, and COVID the year before that. I don’t want to get out of camp wishing I had seven more days that I could’ve gotten better. So, that’s the reason I’m here. Maybe business comes first at some point. But I need these days to be my best.”

Burrow is heading into his first training camp without problems from the get-go, so it makes sense he wants to make the most of it before the competition starts. At the end of the day, everyone knows it’s just a matter of time before he gets a raise.