The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the NFL. However, it’s not going to be easy in a very crowded AFC against teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills.

Furthermore, there are other impressive names in the conference like Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, Justin Herbert and the Chargers or a possible revamp of Russell Wilson’s career at Denver with Sean Payton.

That’s why the Cincinnati Bengals have been very busy this offseason to help Joe Burrow. They’ll be favorites in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Mixon will stay with the Bengals

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Bengals finally reached an agreement with Joe Mixon as the running back has accepted to restructure his contract.

It was a much needed move for Cincinnati in order to keep one of his most explosive players. Before the 2023 season, Mixon had a $9.4 million nonguaranteed base salary producing a headache for the Bengals with a possible $12.8 million hit for the salary cap.

Joe Mixon has played six years for the Bengals and in three of those seasons he surpassed a 1000 yards. In 2022, the running back finished with 814 yards and 7 touchdowns, but, he missed many games because of a concussion.

If Mixon is healthy and on prime level, this could be a Super Bowl caliber offense. It’s important to remember he’ll get massive help after Orlando Brown signed a four-year, $64 million contract to play at Cincinnati.