NFL News: Joe Burrow's star teammate with Bengals seeks lucrative contract extension

A Cincinnati Bengals star and Joe Burrow's teammate seeks lucrative contract extension.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Matías Persuh

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a new NFL season, and with QB Joe Burrow at the helm, they will aim to reach the Super Bowl once again. Meanwhile, one of their star players is fighting for a lucrative contract extension with the franchise.

Coached by Zac Taylor, the Bengals began the preseason with a 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They still have two more games before the start of the new season, where Burrow and company will aim to go as far as possible.

The Ohio franchise last appeared in Super Bowl LVI, where they were ultimately defeated by the Los Angeles Rams. The goal remains the same, with several players focused on achieving it.

One of the star players on the roster is entering the final year of his contract and will seek to negotiate a lucrative extension with owner Mike Brown to secure a long-term deal with the franchise.

Mike Brown Bengals Owner

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown speaks to the media after introducing Zac Taylor as the new head coach at Paul Brown Stadium on February 5, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The player in question is none other than Ja’Marr Chase. The 24-year-old WR is approaching the end of his contract with the Bengals and will seek a lucrative extension that ties him to Cincinnati for many more years.

What does Mike Brown plan to do with Ja’Marr Chase?

Chase plans to secure a contract extension that improves his financial situation, but according to former New York Jets General Manager Mike Tannenbaum, Brown might apply the franchise tag to him next year.

“At $4.8 million, Ja’Marr Chase is dramatically underpaid,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up.“However, I’ve negotiated with Mike Brown in trades. He is a guy that puts a value on a position and he will not move, period, end of story. So this, to me, is really interesting. [Chase is] supposed to make $4.8 million this year, $21.8 million next year, and the year after, guys, just to remind you, like his teammate Tee Higgins, they can franchise [tag] him. So if I’m Mike Brown, I’m saying, ‘Hey, for the next 3 years, I know what you’re going to get paid.’”

Ja&#039;Marr Chase Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chase current contractual situation

Ja’Marr Chase is set to earn $4.86 million this year with the Cincinnati. Since the Bengals have exercised the fifth-year option on his contract, he is scheduled to make $21.82 million next season, which accounts for roughly 70% of his total earnings over four seasons in the NFL.

After the fifth season, Chase is not technically under contract, but the team can use the franchise tag on him. This season, the franchise tag for a wide receiver is equal to Chase’s fifth-year salary. However, as the salary cap and contracts continue to rise, Chase would likely earn significantly more if the Bengals decided to apply the franchise tag to him in 2026.

Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

