During the Baltimore Ravens‘ 2023 season-opener, J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles. In the need of a new running back, the AFC North team has now signed a player to replace the 24-year-old.

The Ravens boast one of the most potent offenses in the entire NFL, anchored by Lamar Jackson. Baltimore is widely recognized as a formidable team. Unfortunately, they suffered a significant setback at the beginning of the season when they lost a key weapon.

During their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans, J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field due to an injury. Later, it was confirmed that he had torn his Achilles tendon, effectively ending his participation in the 2023 season.

Report: Ravens have found J.K. Dobbins’ replacement

The Ravens received some really unfortunate news at the beginning of the season. J.K. Dobbins, their starting running back, wouldn’t be able to play for the rest of the year, bringing a lot of problems for Baltimore.

With Keaton Mitchell on injury reserve and Justice Hill questionable, the Ravens have signed Kenyan Drake to their practice squad. He’s returning to Baltimore, as he played last year with them and was released during this offseason.

Even though he has only been signed to the practice squad, it is likely that he will become a part of the team soon, possibly as RB1. In 2022, Drake played in 12 games with the Ravens, accumulating 109 carries for 482 rushing yards and scoring only 4 touchdowns.

For how many teams has Kenyan Drake played?

Kenyan Drake has played for four different teams: Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Baltimore Ravens.