The Baltimore Ravens are managing a significant shakeup in their lineup as they prepare for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. One of the most notable names ruled out is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is sidelined due to an ankle injury.

When Beckham Jr. joined Baltimore, there were high hopes for his impact on the team. The Ravens signed him to a one-year, $15 million deal ahead of the 2023 season, expecting him to be a valuable asset. However, his contributions thus far have fallen short of expectations.

Beckham’s production consists of just two receptions for 37 yards in week 1 followed by three catches for 29 yards. Initially considered a minor issue that wouldn’t leave him out, his ankle injury forces the receiver to miss at least this game.

The Other Six Starters Ruled Out by Baltimore

In addition to Beckham Jr., the Ravens will be without six other key starters for Sunday’s game against the Colts. This remarkable group of absents includes reliable starters from both sides of the ball as the team seeks to reach 3-0.

The injured players are offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

These large number of injuries derives others having to step in more prominent roles. For example, Rashod Bateman is expected to see more targets. The number of snaps should also increase for David Ojabo as he steps in for Oweh in this matchup.

How Old Is Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. is 30 years old.