NFL Rumors: Ravens, Cowboys make final decision on blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

Wide receiver Davante Adams is still awaiting his new destination in the NFL, while the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens have made a decision regarding his future.

The NFL‘s offseason drama undoubtedly revolves around star wide receiver Davante Adams. While the player has yet to determine his future, franchises such as Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens have expressed interest in acquiring his services and are now poised to make a decision.

While several teams showed interest in the receiver, the prolonged uncertainty surrounding his situation with the Raiders ultimately led them to decide against pursuing a contract.

The decision to withdraw from the pursuit involving the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens was confirmed by The Athletic writer Tashan Reed via his X account: “Teams out on Davante: Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens and Commanders.”

Adams would have been an ideal fit to complement the offenses led by Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Dak Prescott in Dallas. However, both teams, along with Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs and the Commanders, have decided to halt negotiations.

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the first half of the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

Teams still interested in Davante Adams

While several strong NFL teams have officially pulled out of the race for Davante Adams, there are still multiple franchises showing a strong desire to secure the services of the wide receiver, who recently donned the colors of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As Reed announced on his X account, while some teams have pulled out of negotiations, there are still four teams that, according to the journalist, remain in the running to land Adams.

The teams in question are the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills. It’s likely that one of these four will be the new destination for one of the league’s top players.