With five full NFL seasons already in the books, here are the top-3 leading candidates to win Most Valuable Player this season.

The 2022 NFL season has been full of surprises, and the best is yet to come. The reigning Super Bowl champions have been disappointing, and some teams, like the Philadelphia Eagles, continue to be on the rise.

The race to win the Most Valuable Player award is one for the ages already. The best players on Earth continue to take the league by storm week in and week out with video-game-like performances.

However, just a handful of them could realistically take home the distinction this season. So, without further ado, we present you with the top 3 leading candidates to win MVP five weeks into the season.

NFL News: 3 Leading Candidates To Win MVP

3. Jalen Hurts

Some mocked the Philadelphia Eagles for not taking a QB in this year's Draft. They doubted Jalen Hurts and felt like he was holding them back. He's responded by torching defenses with his feet and his arm.

Hurts has been one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league, and it's not even close. He's a threat in the redzone and has broken DBs' ankles left and right with this ability to scramble. He's heard all the noise and is playing with a chip on his shoulder.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes opened up about how he still had to prove himself in this league, and he's done exactly that. Just when some dared questioned him and claimed he'd be exposed, he's been better than ever.

Of course, losing an elite weapon such as Tyreek Hill will take a toll on any team's offense. But Mahomes is the ultimate magician and perhaps the most well-round quarterback to ever lace them up.

1. Josh Allen

Josh Allen entered the season as the oddsmakers' favorite to earn Most Valuable Player honors, and he hasn't disappointed thus far. The Buffalo Bills have been a wreaking ball offensively, and it's mostly thanks to him.

Despite failing to establish the running game, the Bills' explosive offense can match up with anybody in the league. Allen continues to be nearly impossible to take down on the open field, and he's got the strongest arm in the NFL.