The Buffalo Bills seemed to have everything to start the 2023 NFL season strongly. Aaron Rodgers got injured in the first drive and the New York Jets struggled to get things going in offense. However, Josh Allen didn’t have a great night and his mistakes proved costly.

The 27-year-old quarterback initially bounced back from an early interception by finding Stefon Diggs for a touchdown, but eventually, he ended up having more turnovers.

Allen got picked off by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead three times, and also fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter. The hosts got the win in overtime, and the Bills quarterback blamed himself for the loss.

Josh Allen takes blame for Bills’ painful Week 1 loss to Jets

“Trying to force the ball. Same (expletive), same place, different day,” Allen said, via the league’s website. “It’s a good defense we played, but we can’t play two guys. Can’t play them and us. And I played us tonight.

“I hurt our team tonight. I cost our team tonight. This feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it’s the same, I do … The effort was there. Our guys played so hard. Defense gave us opportunities. They played a heck of a game. It sucks when you feel like you’re the reason, and I am the reason we lost tonight.”

What’s Josh Allen’s salary?

Josh Allen has an average annual salary of $43 million. In August 2021, he agreed on a $258 million, six-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, including $150 million guaranteed.