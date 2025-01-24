NFL News: Cowboys lose key defensive coach to Bears after four seasons in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have taken another tough hit to their coaching staff with the departure of a key defensive coach, likely leaving a significant gap as they prepare for the 2025 season. Despite their efforts, they were unable to keep him, and he has decided to join the Chicago Bears as part of their rebuilding project.

According to information from Patrik Walker, veteran defensive coach Al Harris, who had been with the Cowboys since 2020, has chosen to leave for Chicago to join the Bears. Harris was one of the most important coaches on Dallas’ defense during his tenure.

It’s worth noting that the Cowboys’ defense struggled last season, finishing 3rd in the division and failing to make the playoffs. They ranked as the second-worst defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 27.5 points per game, a ranking they hadn’t seen since 2020.

Harris was instrumental over the past four years, helping the Cowboys reach the postseason three times (2021, 2022, 2023). His goal in Chicago will likely be to bring similar success to the Bears, who had a solid defensive showing in 2024, ranking 13th in the league, allowing an average of 21.8 points per game.

What Role Will Al Harris Have with the Chicago Bears?

Al Harris will serve as the passing game coordinator for the Chicago Bears, a role that takes him away from the defensive side of the ball, where he had been working since 2013 with various NFL teams. As a coordinator, Harris will have a range of responsibilities on the offensive line, working closely with the receivers, quarterbacks, and other aspects of game planning, including practice and analysis.

Harris Also Worked with the Chiefs and Dolphins

The Cowboys weren’t the only team where Harris made an impact. His coaching career began as an intern in 2012, with his first official role being as assistant secondary coach and defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris held multiple positions with the Chiefs until 2018. He also spent time as a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic University before joining the Cowboys in 2020.