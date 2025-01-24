The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Conference Championship clash against the Washington Commanders, hoping quarterback Jalen Hurts can return to peak form following a knee injury sustained against the Rams. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Hurts’ fitness, the Eagles have showcased remarkable consistency throughout the season. Former Rams star Aaron Donald suggested an Eagles’ player that could eventually fill his shoes.

Retired Rams legend Aaron Donald, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, has named Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter as his heir apparent. The bold statement came via former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who shared details of a recent conversation with Donald.

“I had a chance to talk to Aaron Donald yesterday, one of my good friends, one of my best friends…You know what he said? He said, ‘Shady, I’ve been watching football like that in a long time, he said that guy Jalen Carter, bro, my replacement is here,” stated McCoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Carter has made a remarkable impact in his first NFL season, showcasing his strength and skill on the Eagles’ defensive line. Selected ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Carter’s dominance has drawn comparisons to Aaron Donald, one of the league’s all-time greats. Hearing praise from Donald himself, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, highlights Carter’s immense potential to become a future star.

Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

While this recognition is a significant milestone for Carter, it also brings added pressure to live up to Donald’s high standards. Donald’s illustrious career set the bar for defensive excellence, and many are eager to see if Carter can follow a similar path. So far, the Eagles’ rookie has shown he is up to the challenge, continuing to grow into a top-tier defensive force.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shares details about his injury ahead of game vs Commanders

Are the Eagles the top favorites to reach the Super Bowl this season?

Despite Jalen Hurts likely not being at full strength after his recent injury, the Philadelphia Eagles remain one of the top contenders to reach the Super Bowl this season. Hurts has solidified his status as one of the league’s premier players, while the Eagles’ offensive line continues to rank among the best in football.

Advertisement

On the defensive side, the Eagles have bolstered their roster with standout rookie Jalen Carter, adding strength to their front seven and secondary. This well-rounded roster ensures they can compete in a highly competitive conference loaded with Super Bowl-caliber teams.

The Washington Commanders have proven to be one of the league’s most consistent teams, finishing fourth in the National Conference. Their last meeting with the Eagles on December 26, 2024, ended in a narrow 36-33 victory for Washington, highlighting how competitive this matchup will be.

Advertisement