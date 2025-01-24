NFL News: Liam Coen declares after shocking turn from the Buccaneers to become Jaguars' HC

Eventually, Liam Coen became the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite initially turning down the offer. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the continuity of the team’s former offensive coordinator for granted, but things changed drastically.

Just a few hours ago, the outlook was completely different as Coen confirmed that he would be renewing his contract with the Tampa Bay franchise to become the highest paid coordinator in the NFL. However, he has made a shocking decision.

One has to wonder what happened to make Coen take such a surprising turn. What is certain is that even as other names were being floated to take the head coaching job, Jacksonville fired general manager Trent Baalke, opening the door for Coen to reconsider his candidacy. His special thanks set the context.

Coen’s statements after his confusing arrival to the Jaguars

“Most of all, we are grateful to Shad Khan for his belief in what we will bring to the Jaguars. We will work tirelessly to reward his confidence. As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal,” declared Coen to NFL Media.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen talks with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during warms up before the game Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime, and one that I am going to run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval. Thanks to Todd Bowles for his continued support and the entire Buccaneers organization for the experience,” sentenced the new head coach of the Jaguars.

Shad Khan’s statement on Coen’s arrival

Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the decision to fire Baalke to make room for Coen. He had a few words to say about the arrival of the new coach. “To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville. I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Khan said.