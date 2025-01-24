NFL News: Patriots' Mike Vrabel unveils part of his plan for Drake Maye heading into 2025 season

Trending topics:
The New England Patriots’ new head coach recently revealed that there will be adjustments to the offensive line, especially involving quarterback Drake Maye, ahead of the upcoming 2025 season following a couple of challenging years.

Mike Vrabel recently spoke candidly about the New England Patriots’ future as they look to rebound in 2025 after struggling to secure wins over the past few years. A major part of that vision involves Drake Maye, who is set to be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

In an interview with CBS, Vrabel not only praised Maye, saying, “He’s exciting, talented, ready to learn, and ready to continue to develop,” but also revealed that the quarterback will be introduced to a revised strategy for the upcoming season. “There will be some new terminology, and some carryover from what he’s had,” Vrabel shared, hinting at adjustments designed to optimize Maye’s growth.

Vrabel expressed full confidence in Maye’s ability to lead the Patriots back to success. “I know that he’s ready to learn and is excited. We welcome that and want him to lead our football team.” Notably, Maye made his debut with the franchise in 2024, throwing 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and accumulating 2,276 passing yards.

Richard Tovar

Better Collective Logo