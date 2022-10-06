The 2022 NFL season isn't going as predicted for the New England Patriots, who head into Week 5 with a 1-3 record. Do they have what it takes to make the playoffs? Here's what Julian Edelman had to say.

The Patriots find themselves in a challenging spot early in the 2022 NFL season. Having lost three games after four weeks, New England now may depend on third-string, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to right the ship.

Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3, a 26-37 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and his return to the field remains in doubt. With backup QB Brian Hoyer is on injured reserve with a head injury, it looks like Zappe could get his first start on Sunday against the Lions.

Making the playoffs remains the team's goal, but the outlook is not great. In addition to its quarterback situation, New England is currently bottom of the AFC East as the division rivals look stronger than ever. Will the Patriots ultimately find their way to the postseason? Julian Edelman thinks they should focus on one game at a time.

Julian Edelman says Patriots can't think of NFL playoffs yet

“Will the Pats make the playoffs? Right now, they need to just worry about winning a game,” Edelman said, via Hayden Bird of Boston.com. “It’s way too early in the season to think about the playoffs, especially when you’re on your third quarterback, Zappe. Zappe, am I saying it right? I keep on thinking Zippo, like a lighter. That’s what I was thinking about when he came in. Maybe he’ll give them a light. No light, no light.

“It was still great to see the Pats compete against Green Bay in Lambeau. And that’s what they’re going to be: They’re going to be a competitive football team. But it’s real right now. Right now, they can’t think about the playoffs. They need to think about winning a game. They have to think about winning a game.”

Edelman knows a thing or two about winning in Foxborough, and his view makes sense. The Patriots still have a long way to go, and their start wasn't the best. The best they can do is to take it game by game.