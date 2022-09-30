With Mac Jones on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, Brian Hoyer will be under center when the New England Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here, get to know more about the veteran quarterback.

A high ankle sprain has ruled Mac Jones out for the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Therefore, the Patriots will give the reins to Brian Hoyer, a veteran quarterback who has been waiting for this kind of opportunity.

Hoyer has bounced around in the league, starting for many different NFL teams throughout his career. In most of those jobs, he served as backup or even third-string quarterback. The journeyman, however, is not a stranger in Foxborough.

New England is the team he spent the most time with, being part of the Patriots for nine non-consecutive seasons. Two years after his last start, Hoyer will once again be at the helm of an NFL team. Get to know more about him here.

How old is Brian Hoyer?

Born in October 13, 1985, in Lakewood, Ohio, Brian Hoyer is 36 years old. After spending his college tenure at Michigan State, Hoyer entered the National Football League as an undrafted free agent in 2009, signing for the Patriots.

Who is Brian Hoyer's wife?

Brian Hoyer tied the knot with longtime partner Lauren Scrivens in 2010. The couple has two children together: one daughter, Cameron, and one son, Garrett.

How many NFL teams did Brian Hoyer play for?

Brian Hoyer has started for seven different teams in the NFL — only two behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, who holds the league record for a quarterback with nine. Hoyer has played for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers, and Colts. Hoyer also spent time with the Steelers but never got to start.

What's Brian Hoyer's contract with the Patriots?

According to Spotrac, Brian Hoyer signed a $4 million, two-year contract with the New England Patriots in the 2022 offseason. Hoyer was named second-string quarterback to backup Mac Jones.

What jersey number does Brian Hoyer have?

Brian Hoyer wears jersey number #5 at the New England Patriots. The Packers game in Week 4 of the 2022 season will be his first start since the Patriots' 10-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

Brian Hoyer's career stats

Though he's been in the league for 14 seasons, Brian Hoyer has less than 40 starts in the NFL (39). It wasn't until his fourth year in the league that he made his debut as starter, while he only recorded double-digit starts in the 2014 season (13). Hoyer heads into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season holding a record of 10,631 passing yards, with 53 touchdowns to 35 interceptions.