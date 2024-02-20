Time is running out for the Chicago Bears to decide what to do with Justin Fields. With the offseason around the corner, now it seems like the quarterback has unveiled his future, dropping a cryptic message on social media that hints at his departure.

Justin Fields’ tenure with the Bears has not been the best. The quarterback, who was selected with the 11th overall pick in 2021, arrived with huge expectations, but he has not been able to live up to them.

Now, the Bears have a complicated situation on the table. While they could still give Justin Fields one more chance, it seems like they have decided to part ways with him, and the quarterback has embraced the decision.

Justin Fields’ social media move hints at his possible exit from the Bears

In recent days, several reports have emerged about the possible departure of Justin Fields from Chicago. The quarterback has had a rough tenure with the Bears, and it seems like both sides would like to try a fresh start in the upcoming NFL season.

According to NFL Media, several teams inquired about Justin Fields’ situation during the Senior Bowl. The 24-year-old quarterback has caught the attention of numerous clubs, and it seems like Chicago will take advantage of their need.

Nevertheless, it looks like Fields has not taken the news very well. Trade rumors are always very hard to process, and even more if it involves a player that arrived with high expectations such as him.

On social media, Justin Fields has dropped a cryptic message hinting at his departure from the Bears. The quarterback unfollowed the NFC North team on Instagram, a move that many fans see as the first step towards his exit.

Which teams could be interested in Justin Fields?

Even though report suggest that the Bears will move on from Justin Fields, they first need to address how will they do it. The team is seeking a trade in order to get some picks in return, but it won’t be so easy.

Some teams that currently need a quarterback are the Steelers, Falcons, and Patriots. However, it seems like Pittsburgh is the frontrunner in the competition and is really interested in signing Fields this offseason.