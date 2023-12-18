D.J. Moore on Justin Fields: 'He is better than all the 2024 NFL Draft class'

D.J. Moore has sent a strong message to the Chicago Bears‘ front office. The wide receiver recently praised Justin Fields by saying that there’s not a single quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class better than his teammate.

Time is running out for Justin Fields to prove himself with the Bears. Since his arrival in Chicago as the 11th overall pick in 2021, he has encountered significant struggles, leading fans to grow increasingly concerned about his performances.

It is clear that Fields has not lived up to the expectations. However, his own teammates think that he’s the best quarterback for the Bears, trying to avoid the front office from signing a new player to replace him next year.

D.J. Moore praises Justin Field amid rumors of the Bears moving on from him

Rumors suggest that the Bears would be interested in parting ways with Justin Fields next season. As a former 1st round pick, there were high expectations placed on him, but he has unable to live up to them.

As of today, the Chicago Bears hold the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, acquired from Carolina in a trade. The Panthers, who currently possess the worst record in the league, have inadvertently provided a huge advantage to the NFC North squad.

Nevertheless, the Bears’ plans for their first-round pick remain uncertain. The 2024 draft class boasts notable quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and others, presenting a tempting opportunity for the Bears to consider moving on from Justin Fields and acquiring a new player for the position.

But it appears that Fields’ teammates might not favor the front office’s decision to part ways with the quarterback. D.J. Moore, the club’s star wideout, has defended his teammate, asserting that there is no better player in next year’s draft class than Fields.

“Bruh, where are ya’ll seeing this?” Moore told reporters on Sunday when asked about Fields’ continuity. “Like, what makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now? I get ya’ll got everybody coming out. What, it’s like two of ’em? I don’t think they’re better than Justin.”

What could the Bears get if they traded Justin Fields?

If the Bears decide to trade Justin Fields next year, they might have to sell him at a reduced price. The quarterback has yet to establish himself as a standout player, and it seems unlikely that they would secure more than a fourth-round pick in exchange for him.

As a point of comparison, this year the 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. Given that both quarterbacks have fallen short of expectations, it appears that Fields might follow a similar trajectory and change teams next season, akin to Lance’s move this year.