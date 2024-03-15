Russell Wilson details intriguing talk with Kenny Pickett before his exit to the Eagles

In a surprising move, the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired Kenny Pickett via trade. Russell Wilson, who replaced him at the Pittsburgh Steelers, has now shared details about his first and last interaction with Pickett before his departure.

During the 2023 NFL season, several rumors suggested that the Steelers were interested in parting ways with Kenny Pickett. The former first-rounder didn’t reach the expectations, with a poor performance by the offense led by him.

Those rumors came true on Friday. The Steelers announced the departure of Kenny Pickett to the Eagles, a team that was looking for an experienced quarterback to be Jalen Hurts‘ backup.

Russell Wilson shares the last conversation he had with Kenny Pickett

Recently, Russell Wilson announced his move to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season. Following a disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos, this opportunity represents a fresh start for the veteran quarterback.

However, his arrival sparked a major question for fans: What would happen with Kenny Pickett? As the former 20th overall pick, he was undoubtedly going to be replaced by Wilson, but there was uncertainty about whether he would stay as his backup or leave the team altogether.

On the same day that Wilson signed his contract with the Steelers, they announced the departure of Pickett. Pittsburgh traded the 25-year-old quarterback and a fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-rounder and two seventh-rounders in 2025.

During Wilson’s first press conference as a Steeler, he encouraged the fans to trust this year. The former Broncos player also revealed the last talk he had with Pickett before he was traded.

“I got to talk to him a little bit and I just told him, ‘Hey let’s go out there, let’s be the best version of ourselves to try to make this team better,’“ Wilson said of his conversation with Kenny Pickett, via WXPI.

Who will be Russell Wilson’s backup QB at Steelers?

As of today, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have any quarterback behind Russell Wilson. Before Kenny Pickett’s trade, they parted ways with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, who have signed with the Bills and the Titans, respectively.

With no backup for Wilson, the Steelers are expected to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, they currently hold the 20th overall pick, and based on previous experiences, they might not be able to choose a top-tier player at that position.